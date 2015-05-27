This is how reliant Saudi Arabia is on oil money

HSBC did a 79-chart long chartbook on the Saudi economy. The takeaway is that Saudi Arabia has one of the strongest economies in the region and a very young population.

But it’s heavily reliant on oil.

How reliant? Let’s look at chart 14. Oil accounted for nearly half of nominal GDP in 2013, and it seems that’s about the median for countries in the region.

