This Is How Popular Reddit Has Become

If you haven’t tried out news sharing and conversation site Reddit, you might want to jump on the bandwagon.



The site has grown so popular that 6% of all adults on the Internet use now Reddit, according to the Pew Research centre.

Men tend to use Reddit more than women and the site is most popular with men ages 18-29.

Here’s the breakdown of who is using Reddit these days according to Pew.

