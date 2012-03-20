Here's How To Tell If Paul Tudor Jones' Quants Had An Awesome Week

Photo: burke_wicker/Flickr

Every now and then you’re out and about in New York City and you meet people who work (or have worked) for the greats— Paul Tudor Jones, Julian Robertson, Ray Dalio…And then you hear a story that makes you chuckle a little.



This weekend a quant at Tudor Investments told us that he knows whether or not his team has pleased PTJ by the menu at their Friday lunch meetings. If the team did well, they get fried chicken, if not, they get sushi.

We haven’t confirmed the story — imagine calling Tudor PR to ask that question — but it sounds like it would work to us.

