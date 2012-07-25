This Is How Much Money Breaking Bad's Walt Has Left From His Meth Empire [INFOGRAPHIC]

Breaking Bad‘s Walt, played by Bryan Cranston, made millions from making high-quality crystal meth.
But he’s also had quite a few expensive calamities in four seasons of the AMC series. Last week, Walt claimed to be $40,000 in the hole.
But this infographic by TV.com and posted at visual.ly counts exactly where his money’s gone and how much he should have left.
Check it out:
Photo: visual.ly/tv.com
