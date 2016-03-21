This is how much McLaren's most luxurious car will cost in Australia

McLaren’s new 570GT, the most luxurious and spacious car the British maker has ever produced, will land in Australia at the end of the year.

The interior is leather, with a focus on ease of use and comfort, rather than McLaren’s attention to the track and the compromises that delivers, and is priced from $438,000 on-road.

McLaren claims the two-seat, mid-engined sportscar is practical enough for everyday use. It even has a 220-litre boot, which is about the same size as a small hatchback.

The 570GT joins the 570S and 540C in the Sports Series family, adding a grand tourer to the lineup.

McLaren Automotive Asia Pacific regional director David McIntyre said the car is “the most refined and road-biased McLaren yet”.

“The 570GT is targeted towards longer journeys and weekends away, with features such as specially developed Pirelli P Zero tyres to reduce in-cabin road noise by up to three decibels. We’re excited to offer Australian customers and enthusiasts the opportunity to view our latest addition to the McLaren Sports Series.”

On top of the panoramic sunroof and leather interior, the 570GT is still a beast at heart. There’s a 3.8-litre turbocharged engine that puts out 420kW of power and 600Nm of torque. That’s good enough to send the plush McLaren from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

