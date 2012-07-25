This Is How Much It Would Cost An Average Person To Be Batman

Ever wonder how much it would cost to dress up as the caped crusader?



For the release of “The Dark Knight Rises,” MoneySupermarket.com estimated how much we would need to shell out to become Gotham’s silent guardian.

The infographic breaks down the costs of Batman’s armour, gadgets, vehicles, and even Alfred’s pay per year. (We’re not sure why special firearms training costs are on the list when Batman’s number one rule is no killing, and especially no guns. Well, except for these times.)

The total comes to a staggering $682 million, an amount that is no issue to a member of Wayne Enterprises, estimated at a total of $7 billion (before the final film at least).

We’ll stick to the cape and cowl.



SEE ALSO: “The Dark Knight Rises” Nabs The Highest-Grossing 2D Opening Weekend Ever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.