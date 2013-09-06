This Is How Much A Box Seat Cost At Fenway Park The Last Time The Red Sox Hit 8 Home Runs

The Red Sox exploded for 20 runs on Wednesday night in their win over the Tigers. The Sox also tied a club record with eight home runs in a single game.

The last time the Red Sox hit eight home runs in a single game, it was the 4th of July in 1977 and a box seat cost $US5.50.

I know this because I was there and I still have the ticket (right). It was the first baseball game I had ever attended.

A ticket for that same seat this season would cost $US95. The cost of the seat in 1977, adjusted for inflation, was $US21.20.

On that day in 1977, six different players homered for the Red Sox including Hall of Famers Carl Yastrzemski and Jim Rice. Fred Lynn and George Scott each hit a pair of home runs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.