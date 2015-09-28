This is how millennials are seen by their colleagues at work

Spinderella, Pepa and Salt pose with Rugrats at the Pop Culture and Music Festival in Brooklyn, New York. Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Millennials are still seen as aggressively ambitious at work, according to research by specialist recruitment firm Robert Walters.

A white paper on millennials, using data from a survey of 1,400 professionals and hiring managers across Australia and New Zealand, shows the conflict comes down to the younger generations’ expectations of rapid promotion.

Hiring managers (79%) believe this is the leading source of intergenerational conflict. Gen X (29%) and Baby Boomers (40%) also say they have experienced issues with millennial colleagues.

From the other point of view, millennials see a reluctance by their older colleagues to engage with or use new technologies as the biggest source of conflict.

Here’s how each generation, and employers, see the sources of conflict:

The whitepaper also found that almost nine in ten millennials in Australia and New Zealand want to go overseas to work.

“Millennials are incredibly driven and have high expectations for career growth with international experience viewed as critical, so employers need to be keenly aware of this,” says James Nicholson, managing director of Robert Walters Australia.

“With a lot of discussion around economic downturn locally, we are seeing a reverse trend from the post-GFC period when we were dealing with an influx of foreign workers looking for gainful employment.

“With market sentiment changing somewhat, we are seeing a drive to go overseas stemming from a sense of instability in our local market.”

When assessing a job, millennials value a competitive salary package, opportunities for career progression and an organisation with a strong culture.

Once in the role, millennials like managers who recognise and reward their performance, and who are receptive and communicative.

Millennials are the generation which reached young adulthood in the year 2000.

