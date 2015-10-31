The biggest mistake men make with their skin, according to a dermatologist

Shutterstock/Yuriy Rudyy Aggressively scrubbing your face with the same bar soap you use on your body is a one-way ticket to dry, irritated skin.

The epidermis is a mystery to men the world over.

Though they stare at it in the mirror every day, they have no idea what to do with it in terms of a skin care regimen.

For many men, a quick, semi-regular rinse with a body wash or bar soap is all the TLC their face receives.

Unfortunately, they’re even doing that wrong, according to Dr. Terrence Keaney, a dermatologist working with Dove Men+Care.

“Men, in general, are not great at using skin care products,” Keaney told Business Insider.

Harsh words, but it’s true. In Dr. Keaney’s experience, men are “overaggressive in how they cleanse the skin by really scrubbing themselves until they create some irritation,” which he says also creates dryness.

Not only that, they’re over-scrubbing their skin with the wrong type of soap.

Harsh bathing soaps and body washes can strip away the natural oils that your skin needs to function, Dr. Keaney says. And if you think you need an anti-bacterial soap, think again. For most men’s skin, it’s unnecessary.

Instead, Dr. Keaney recommends cleansers and soaps that are formulated for the skin on your face. You want to look for something with a moisture component, like shea butter or vitamin E — a product that will clean your skin but also maintain “that balance of lipid content that male skin needs.”

NOW WATCH: 11 amazing facts about your skin



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.