Larry King admits he has a voicemail set up to help him tweet

Larry King, the 81-year-old news broadcasting legend, doesn’t tweet like the rest of us.

“When Larry King wants to tweet, he doesn’t log onto the Internet. He pops open the flip phone stored in the shirt pocket between his suspender straps and calls the number for a voicemail set up specifically for this purpose,” writes the Washington Post.

That voicemail gets transcribed into a tweet by an assistant, which then goes out to his 2.6 million Twitter followers.

How did Noah know there were only two flies on the Arc? #itsmy2cents

— Larry King (@kingsthings) March 16, 2015

This has won Larry King a lot of admiration among the common class of Twitter users who make their posts the old fashioned way:

Twitter transcription by staff? Um, seriously, really, why not? His name is Larry King, not Larry Proletariat. #SMH #obs

— mariachong (@mariachong) March 19, 2015

The Washington Post article goes into more depth about the former CNN superstar’s new career in online media, which has seen him start an Internet video channel called Ora TV that nets him eight million viewers per episode, down from the billion he commanded at his television peak. He’s also embraced the Internet in other ways, including doing a Reddit AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) where users could ask him questions directly.

