This Is How Insane The Facebook IPO Is Going To Be

Earlier today, a small, publicly-traded investment firm called GSV Capital announced that it has taken a small, $6 million stake in Facebook at a $70 billion valuation.



Guess what happened to GSV’s stock?

POP!

TechCrunch made this chart using Google Finance:

Assuming the macro-economic environment does change too much by then, it’s going to be quite the day next year when Facebook IPOs at a $100 billion valuation sometime in Q1 or Q2.

