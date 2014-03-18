This Is The Future Of Imgur, The Massive Photo-Sharing Startup Yahoo Wants To Buy

Imgur A typical Imgur type image.

Imgur, the site that hosts a bunch of images and GIFs found on Reddit, has a new hire.

Tim Hwang, founder of Internet meme convention ROFLCon, is joining Imgur as its Head of Special Initiatives.

Imgur is one of the biggest sites on the Internet.

In September, it passed 100 million unique visitors per month, making it bigger than Reddit. In 2012, it was doing 2 billion pageviews a month. By now it could be doing 4 billion per month.

Imgur’s main attraction is meme-style photos like the one in this post. People add some funny text to an image.

After starting out as a companion to Reddit, Imgur has found itself a strong property in its own right. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was reportedly negotiating to buy the site last fall, but nothing has materialised from that yet.

With Imgur growing up, it brought in Hwang to help make the company’s transition to a more mature state.

“There’s been an interesting shift from infrastructure to more like a Reddit in its own right as a community,” Hwang tells Business Insider. In other words, Imgur was once just a place to post Redit photos. Today, it’s starting to have its own social group of users.

Imgur is already profitable thanks to its paid Pro subscriptions and deals with advertisers, but now it seems that Imgur has its eyes set on other types of monetization.

As head of special initiatives, Hwang will be responsible for forming partnerships with brands, and throwing in-person events for the Imgur community. Hwang will also dive deep into the data to analyse who uses Imgur, and why, where, what, and when these people share images.

Down the road, Imgur sees itself getting into merchandise with everything from t-shirts to a book filled with the best images from Imgur.

