This Is How Hard It Is To Compete With Google

One thing that people underestimate when it comes to Google’s strength in the marketplace, and how hard it is to compete with it, is the importance of brand. Google’s brand has become extremely strong. Not only is it a verb, but it’s basically become synonymous in most interent users’ minds with “search engine” and even “browser.”



I thought about this when I saw my mum tweet the following: “What’s Bing? Is that Google’s new name? Is it a fake search engine?”

Ouch.

Microsoft spent what, $100 million promoting the Bing brand?

And my mother isn’t the stereotypical, completely-computer-clueless mum. As I said earlier, she tweets. She moved her entire company to the cloud because she understands the benefits.

But Google is so omnipresent, useful, and its brand so strong, that Bing doesn’t even register for her. And yet, she’s the people it needs to woo.

The fact that Google’s brand is so strong is one of the factors that are going to have to be looked at in Google’s anti-trust investigation.

