This Is How Facebook Engineers Hacked The NASDAQ Button

Photo: Screenshot

When Mark Zuckerberg rang the opening bell for the NASDAQ this morning, his Facebook status automatically updated to say “Mark Zuckerberg listed a company on NASDAQ. — with Chris Cox and 4 others.”How did he get it up so quickly?



Facebook engineers hacked the NASDAQ button to automatically update Zuckerberg’s page when he pressed it. One of Facebook’s senior engineers, David Garcia, writes on TechCrunch about how they pulled the stunt off.

Read more details on the hack on TechCrunch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.