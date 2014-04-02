This Is How Engaged People Really Are On The Major Social Networks

We tend to talk about social networks in terms of size, because audience reach is one of social media’s biggest advantages.

But as audiences adopt newer social networks, and people’s social activity becomes increasingly fragmented, other measures of social network activity become more important, especially for businesses trying to determine where to best allocate time and resources.

How much time users spend on each social network and how engaged and interactive they are with content there are increasingly important ways of evaluating the sites.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence calculates an Engagement Index for top major social networks and compares their performance in terms of time-spend per-user on desktop and mobile. We also look at how the different top activities on social media — photo-sharing, status updates, etc. — are indexing in terms of activity, and which sites drive the highest volume in each category.

Here are some of our key findings:

