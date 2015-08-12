These are the most bullish and bearish emerging markets in the world

Chinese citizens have the most confidence in their economy, Nigerians are the most optimistic for the future, and Ukrainians are the most downbeat.

Those are some of the findings from a Pew Research Center study that asked respondents in emerging markets to rate their economy as good or bad.

The study found that overall citizens in emerging and developing markets were more likely to say their economy was good than those in advanced economies.

Business Insider put together a rundown of the research to help make sense of some of the numbers. Here are emerging and developing countries, ordered from highest to lowest percentage of respondents who think their economy is doing well.

Check out the CIA World Factbook — from which each country’s economic background was extracted — here and the full Pew Center Study here.

Chinese respondents were most likely to describe their economy as good, while those in Ukraine were the least likely. Pew Research Center Significantly more Russians reported that their economy is doing 'bad' than a year ago, with the proportion jumping from 44% in 2014 to 24% in 2015. Nigerians are the most optimistic their country's economy will improve over the next 12 months. Pew Research Center Lebanese respondents were the most bearish about the future of their economy. 16. Jordan Shutterstock / Ralf Siemieniec Who said it's doing well: 25%, down 11 points from 2014. Who said the economy will improve: 29% down 5 points from 2014. What's going on with the country: Among the smallest economies in the Middle East, Jordan has insufficient supplies of water, oil, and other natural resources, making it dependent on foreign assistance. ISIS has also been active in the area surrounding Jordan, meaning Syrian refugees are now 21% of the kingdom's population. GDP: $US186 billion in 2014 with 6% growth (World Bank) Ethiopians by far were the outliers of the survey -- with 89% reporting that they thought their economy was 'good.' Pew Research Center In developing markets, countries are also generally most likely to believe that their economy will improve in the next 12 months. Pew Research Center 2. Senegal Who said it's doing well: 60%, up 9% since 2014. Who said the economy will improve: 75% up 2% since 2014. What's going on with the country: The Senegalese economy is based off of mining, construction, tourism, fisheries, and agriculture. The country also relies heavily on donor assistance and foreign direct investments. (CIA World Factbook) According to the World Bank, Senegal plans to become an emerging country by 2035. 2014 GDP: $US15.5 billion in 2014 with 3.9% growth 3. Tanzania Wikimedia Commons Who said it's doing well: 48%, down 21% since 2014. Who said the economy will improve: 43%, down from 60% in 2014. About the country: Tanzania is one of the world's poorest economies in terms of per-capita income, though it benefits from growth in gold and tourism sectors. The country is also the 11th-fastest-growing economy in the world. Foreign-owned banks account for about 48% of the bank industry's total assets. (CIA World Factbook) 2014 GDP: $US49.1 billion in 2014 with 7.0% growth 7. Uganda NASA Who said it's doing well: 44%, down by 18 percentage points since 2014, bur returning to 2013 levels. Who said the economy will improve: 55%, down two percentage points since 2014 but up 13 percentage points since 2013. About the country: Agriculture is the most important sector of the economy of Uganda, where natural resources including fertile soil and regular rainfall are relatively common. Coffee accounts for the bulk of export revenues. Through 2014 and 2015, Uganda Shilling depreciated against the dollar, and, coupled with increased public debt, impeded production. Instability in South Sudan is also a problem for the Ugandan economy, since Sudan is a main export partner. (CIA World Factbook) 2014 GDP: $US26.3 billion in 2014 with 4.5% growth (World Bank) Over the past year, the country with the most significant increase in the number of people saying their economy is better has been Nigeria. Far more Malaysians, Chileans Tanzanians, and Russians are saying their economy has worsened. Business Insider/Lucinda Shen/numbers from the Pew Research Center Red denotes negative; green is a positive change.

