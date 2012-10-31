This Guy Making A Cell Phone Call At A Lamp Post Was The Biggest Genius We Saw Today

The big story in New York is Hurricane Sandy, obviously.



But the counter-part big story is that people are going to extreme lengths to find power where they can.

Check out this man we saw on 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues charging his phone and making a call at a lamppost.

Photo: Rob Wile for Business Insider

It turns out there are plain old outlets at most NYC lampposts — but the hatches are usually tied or screwed down:

Photo: Rob Wile for Business Insider

So this guy would have had to have removed one or both of those impediments to get to it.

He perfectly captures the combination of desperation and tenacity that defined New York City residents post Sandy.

