This Is How Bricks-And-Mortar Retailers Can Capitalise On The 'Reverse Showrooming' Trend

E-commerce businesses have upended the retail industry and put bricks-and-mortar companies on the defensive.

But now, many offline retailers are moving to capitalise on their offline advantages. Retailers are actively harnessing a trend that’s actually far more popular than online buying, and always has been — ‘reverse showrooming’ — when people research products online and then ultimately buy in-store.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at the numbers behind showrooming and reverse showrooming, what’s driving each trend, and what the different showrooming behaviours look like. We also look at what in-store advantages retailers have, and what they are doing both to capture in-store sales from reverse showroomers and to drive up purchases across channels.

Here are some of the key ways bricks-and-mortar retailers are leveraging their advantages:

Free Wi-Fi: Retailers have begun installing free Wi-Fi in their stores. This would seem like exactly the wrong approach — why give consumers an even easier means of looking up product reviews and prices online? But providing free Wi-Fi is a way to keep the consumer happy in-store and encourage use of a retailer’s own mobile sites and apps.

Retailers have begun installing free Wi-Fi in their stores. This would seem like exactly the wrong approach — why give consumers an even easier means of looking up product reviews and prices online? But providing free Wi-Fi is a way to keep the consumer happy in-store and encourage use of a retailer's own mobile sites and apps. Smartphone Savings Programs: Retailers like Target are rolling out in-store smartphone saving programs, which provide consumers with discounts via the retailer's mobile app. These are also often integrated with mobile loyalty programs in which consumers earn points for making purchases.

