This Is How BASF Targets Investors

When BASF targets investors, it groups them into three tiers, explains Magdalena Moll, head of IR at the German chemicals company.

Tier-one investors are the most important, she says; it is company policy to see them with a member of the board of management at least twice a year.

For meetings with tier-two investors, BASF brings along a president of one of its operating divisions. Tier-three investors are handled by the IR team initially and may get a meeting with top management at a later point.

This video was recorded at the IR Magazine Euro Leaders Think Tank 2011, held on June 30 in London.



