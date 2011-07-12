This Is How BASF Targets Investors

Inside Investor Relations

When BASF targets investors, it groups them into three tiers, explains Magdalena Moll, head of IR at the German chemicals company.

Tier-one investors are the most important, she says; it is company policy to see them with a member of the board of management at least twice a year.

For meetings with tier-two investors, BASF brings along a president of one of its operating divisions. Tier-three investors are handled by the IR team initially and may get a meeting with top management at a later point.

This video was recorded at the IR Magazine Euro Leaders Think Tank 2011, held on June 30 in London.

