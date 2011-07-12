This Is How BASF Targets Investors

When BASF targets investors, it groups them into three tiers, explains Magdalena Moll, head of IR at the German chemicals company.
Tier-one investors are the most important, she says; it is company policy to see them with a member of the board of management at least twice a year.
For meetings with tier-two investors, BASF brings along a president of one of its operating divisions. Tier-three investors are handled by the IR team initially and may get a meeting with top management at a later point.
This video was recorded at the IR Magazine Euro Leaders Think Tank 2011, held on June 30 in London.
Watch more original investor relations videos here >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.