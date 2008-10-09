This Is How Bad It's Gotten: Debt Clock Runs Out Of Digits

You know the big National Debt Clock in New York that displays the real-time value of the country’s debt? Well, it needs another digit, because the amount has outgrown the 13-spot clock.



Gothamist: After the end of the Clinton era, the National Debt Clock in midtown was temporarily turned off because the number had actually started to go down for the first time since it was installed in 1989 by real estate developer Seymour Durst. Now, after eight years of The Decider, the number’s gotten so vast and incomprehensible and depressing that the sign isn’t big enough for all those digits. It’s passed $10 trillion, and the Durst organisation will have to add another a spot for a 14th digit—while they’re at it, they may as well make room for a 15th and 16th digit, and change the currency to yuan. For now the digital dollar sign currently on the clock has gotten its big break and stepped into the role of the ‘1’ in $10 trillion. Break a leg, $!

We say, “Why not just turn it off again?” Out of sight, out of mind. Plus then the Durst organisation won’t have to spend the money to fix it, and the last thing any business needs nowadays is an additional expense.

