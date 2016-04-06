This is how Australians are using the internet

Photo: The Hangover/IMDB.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has today released its biannual report on internet activity in Australia for 2015, and there’s some interesting numbers inside it.

We’ll start with the basics: there were approximately 12.9 million Australian internet subscribers at the end of December 2015, up 2% a year ago. Remember that number is internet subscribers, so when you consider the average people per house numbers it shows that well over 12.9 million Australians have access to the internet.

Of those 12.9 million subscribers, 99.3% of them are using broadband connections, with the remaining still on dial up. In fact, 93,000 internet accounts are still dial up, however that number will have likely dropped significantly since as Telstra was turning off its dial up service at the end of last year.

Of those broadband connections, mobile wireless is actually the most popular, with just over 6 million subscribers. This is followed by 5.03 million ADSL subscribers and 1 million cable subscribers. With the rollout of the NBN, fibre to the premises connections have doubled int he last 12 months, with 645,000 subscribers connected by the end of 2015.

In terms of speeds, most internet subscribers are connected to a service that advertises download speeds of 8Mbps or faster, which is up 16.8% year on year.

Interestingly, the introduction of the NBN looks to be killing off medium sized internet providers, with 10 shutting over the last 12 months. Most of these providers were in regional areas and provided services such as fixed wireless broadband, which is something the NBN now offers as a wholesaler to larger ISPs.

In total, the amount of data downloaded in the last quarter of 2015 was 1.71 million terabytes from a home broadband account and 90,693 terabytes through mobile handsets.

That number for mobiles equates to an average of 1.4GB of usage per subscriber per month.

