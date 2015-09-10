This is how Apple TV does gaming

Apple’s got a new set-top box for your living room, and this time it’s got the ability to play games natively on the box. No more streaming from your phone or tablet: buy and download games directly on the new Apple TV when it launches this November.
This is how the new Apple TV will work with games.
You'll notice it doesn't have standard gamepad buttons. That's because it's got a touchpad and motion-sensing built-in, standing in for traditional buttons:
Apple
Since the motion-sensing technology is inside the remote, here's a look at it being used with racing game 'Asphalt':
RAW Embed
Apple/Screenshot'Crossy Road' is heading to the Apple TV with new multiplayer support -- use your iPhone or iPad as a second, third, or fourth controller. Alternatively, use any supported Bluetooth gamepads.
Apple/Screenshot'Beat Sports' from 'Guitar Hero' and 'Rock Band' developer Harmonix.
Thankfully, any games you buy on Apple TV will also count as purchased on other iOS devices (as demonstrated by this photo):
Apple
You can even start games using Apple's voice assistant, Siri. Here's someone asking Siri to start racing game 'Asphalt 8':
Apple
