See What Happened When The Army's Famous 'Sledgehammer' Combat Team Went To A Georgia Rest Home

Photo: http://www.dvidshub.net/image/584608/soldiers-assist-beauty-pageant#.T8PF4ZlYvw0

They may be known as the tough soldiers who spearheaded the ground attack into Iraq on March 20, 2003 — but to the ladies at Magnolia Manor, the men of the 3rd Heavy Brigade “Sledgehammer” Combat Team are total sweethearts.While stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, the soldiers recently made a trip to a local assisted-living community.



It’s a fine example of community service, and a story worth sharing.

The first ever “Ms. Magnolia Manor” beauty pageant took place thanks to the soldiers, who looked charmed to be there.

Sgt. Christopher Johnston reporting for the defence Department said that the soldiers, dressed sharply in their formal Blues, “escorted the contestants down the runway and during the evening attire portion of the pageant.”

And by the looks of their faces in the photos linked below, it was a memorable day for all involved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.