How 6 Traditional Japanese Crafts Are Made

Each of these Japanese art forms has been passed down for generations.From amezaiku, which is candy, and sampuru, which are fake food samples, to wagasa umbrellas, calligraphy brushes, longbows, and swords, creating these works of art requires an intense attention to detail and, in some cases, years of practice.
