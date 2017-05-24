This is how you can integrate your inbox, apps and organisation tools in one place

When it comes to planning your day, communicating with peers, and, well, just surviving adulthood, we use a myriad of apps and tools to get the job done. While undeniably handy, these solutions can be a hassle to keep track of. Thankfully, Mailbird Pro is here to make it all easier.
Hailed as “the best email client for Windows and Gmail” by IT World, Mailbird Pro integrates all the apps and tools you use daily into one central interface. It boasts integrated apps like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Asana, Dropbox, Todoist, Evernote, and more to help you stay on top of your to-dos. Plus, Mailbird Pro features a fully unified and synced contact manager, so you can manage all of your personal and business contacts in one place.
A lifetime plan for Mailbird Pro usually costs $106 AUD, but you can grab it while it’s on sale for only $26 AUD [$19 USD], saving 75 percent off the original price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
