This Is HMAS Success, The Australian Navy Ship Searching For Possible Debris From The Missing Jet

HMAS Success, the ship on the way to the debris spotted in the hunt for the missing Malaysian Airlines passenger jet, is a supply and logistics ship commissioned in 1986.

Several aircraft are on their way to the area where the debris was spotted by satellite.

It’s commanded by Captain Allison Norris, from Maitland in NSW. She joined the RAN in 1987 and was made captain of the ship in December 2012.

It may be days yet before Success reaches the area.

Australia’s Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Ray Griggs, tweeted this photo yesterday of Success leaving Fremantle port on its current mission.

HMAS SUCCESS on her way from Fremantle today to participate in MH 370 search activities. #workingnavy pic.twitter.com/zW9VtpnBeq — VADM Ray Griggs (@CN_Australia) March 19, 2014

The ship’s motto is “strive to win”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.