Photo: Screenshot

Pretty swift selling.The Dow is down about 250, and the S&P is right at that level 1200 level that everyone’s obsessed with.



In terms of sector losers:

Basic materials -3.3%

Financials -2.7%

Industrials -2.5%

Just over an hour to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.