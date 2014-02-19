This Is Flappy Bird In Real Life

It seems as if the world just can’t get enough Flappy Bird clones.

But this time, it’s Flappy Bird in real life, which first popped up on our radar on Instagram last night.

And it’s all thanks to Fawn Qiu, organiser of New York Tech Meetup group High Low Tech, which explores the intersection between hacking, technology, education, and crafts.

“Because I work with a lot of digital games and apps, I wanted to combine my two interests and make a physical version of the digital game and potentially use the project as a teaching tool for a wider audience,” Qiu tells Business Insider via email. “I also love Flappy Bird despite being a terrible player.”

Flappy Bird is a notoriously hard game to play. Many people have complained about barely even being able to reach a score of two points. Qiu seems to be slightly above the average, with a personal best of five points.

“I was hoping the IRL version would be easier, but I think I made it harder than I wanted to,” Qiu says. Though, she’s already doing better on the IRL version than the mobile game, with a personal best of somewhere in the twenties.

This is just the first version of the game, which Qiu made using an Arduino, an open-source platform for creating electronics prototypes, two motors, and some magnetic sensors.

Shortly after Flappy Bird developer Dong Nguyen took down the game, a slew of developers started creating clones of the game, many of which have since skyrocketed to the top of the charts. Now, both Apple and Google have started denying games with similar names.

But at least we’ll still have it in real life! Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

