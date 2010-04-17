Details Emerge About "Fabulous Fab" Fabrice Tourre

The man who became the second hottest Google search yesterday was faceless until now.



A grainy photo of Fabrice Tourre appeared in the Telegraph, a newspaper in London where the banker lives. He appears to be heliskiing.

The Goldman banker charged with security fraud may be the only fall guy for Goldman’s role in packaging dubious CDOs. But no one pities fabulous Fab.

The Frenchman was a mathwhiz, who studied at Centrale Paris and graduated from Stanford Business School in 2001. Associates described him as a party boy with a “goofy sense of humour.”

After an internship at French conglomerate Bouygues in 2001, Tourre took a job at Goldman Sachs and quickly rose through the ranks. At age 27 he helped Jonathan Egol create the controversial Abacus CDO. While working in New York, he lived in a modest $4,000-a-month apartment on East 10th Street, according to NY Post.

Now a VP at Goldman’s international headquarters in London, Tourre was last seen frantically leaving the office.

