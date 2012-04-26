This Is By Far The Most Disgusting Steak Product Americans Eat

Photo: flickr: yurilong

If you’re not familiar with Steak-umms consider yourself lucky— click out of this post and move on.If you are, we’re sorry. Read on and you’ll be sorry too.



The faux Philly cheese steak meat is suing a Philadelphia restaurant called Steak ‘Em Up for trademark infringement. That’s rotten, but what’s even worse is that during the legal proceedings, the secret of what exactly a Steak-umm is made of was revealed.

Here’s what it is (via Grub Street):

[C]hopped and formed emulsified meat product that is comprised of beef trimmings left over after an animal is slaughtered and all of the primary cuts, such as tenderloin, filet, and rib eye, are removed … The emulsified meat is pressed into a loaf and sliced, frozen and packaged.

Steak? Umm, I think not.

