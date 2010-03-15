This Is Bullish: Market Breadth Is Soaring To Highs Of The Year

Joe Weisenthal

Beyond the headline market rebound, Arthur Hill at StockCharts.com makes the following observation, which emphasises the strength of this rally:

NYSE and Nasdaq breadth continues to expand and back up the current rally. From the breadth charts page at Stockcharts.com, we can see the NYSE AD Line ($NYAD) and Nasdaq AD Line ($NAAD) moving sharply higher the last five weeks. Also notice that the cumulative Net New Highs lines are also moving higher.

chart

Photo: Stockcharts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.