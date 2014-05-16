This Is Brisbane's House Of The Year And Building Of The Year

The Advanced Engineering Building (AEB) at the University of Queensland

Twenty-nine projects from across Brisbane were honoured at the Australian Institute of Architects’ 2014 Brisbane Regional Architecture Awards announced tonight.

The John Dalton Award for Building of the Year went to UQ Advanced Engineering Building by Richard Kirk Architect and HASSELL.

The judges said:

“The UQ Advanced Engineering Building (AEB), a collaboration of Richard Kirk Architect and HASSELL exquisitely embodies a significant benchmark in sustainability within a complex building program of research, teaching and learning. AEB expertly embraces setting and place and has created an exemplar of engagement with renewable resources and local industry. “The project provides teaching, research and laboratory facilities either side of a five storey timber clad, elongated central atrium with a double glazed roof. The axis terminates in an expressive timber trussed off-form concrete lecture theatre with the lake setting as backdrop. Thoroughly considered and exquisitely detailed.”

Highgate Hill House by Twofold Studio and Cox Rayner Architects was awarded the Brisbane House of the Year.

Highgate Hill House

The judges said:

“A sublime piece of architecture, expressed through intricate detailing that is seamlessly engaged with an ironically humble brief. A visceral experience of occupation is manifest through a series of spatially modest but poetically executed rooms. A bespoke, controlled garden and a sequence of outdoor living zones complete the project.”

