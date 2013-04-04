This Is Bill Gates' Resume From 1974

APBill Gates in 1999Before Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates became a billionaire, he had to apply for jobs just like the rest of us.



Seattle’s Living Computer Museum held an event last night where they had Bill Gates’ resume from when he was just 18 years old on display.

At the time, Gates was a freshman at Harvard University, weighed just 130 pounds, and sought a salary of $15,000 a year.

Check out his resume below.

LivingComputers

