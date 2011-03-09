This Is Best (And Strangest) Time Of Day To Make Decisions

Photo: skidrd via Flickr

Really having to pee is one of the most uncomfortable feelings in the world.According to a new psychology study though, your decision-making skills can gain from bladder pain (via Inc.com).



The study, published in Psychological Science, found the best time of day to make a decision is when your bladder is full.

To test this out, researchers gave subjects different amounts to drink, then had them make choices 40 minutes later. Subjects were asked to choose a reward that was either instantly gratifying, or one that was worth waiting for (like receiving $16 the next day versus $30 in 35 days).

Those with full bladders tended to choose the “smarter” reward.

Mirjam Tuk, the lead researcher behind the study, says this could be because of something called “ego-depletion.” In other words, if you’re focused on not peeing, you’re already exerting a lot of self-control by holding it in. You’re entirely focused on being patient, not on being instantly gratified.

That self-control can then be carried over into other areas, like decision-making skills.

