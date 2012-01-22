This Is Barack Obama's Re-Election Chart On InTrade — Does It Look Familiar To Anyone Else?

With Newt Gingrich surging in the polls, and with Newt generally perceived as being a weaker general election candidate than Mitt Romney, Barack Obama’s re-election odds are on the rise.



There’s now up to a 54.4% chance of being re-elected on InTrade. That’s well above the mid-40s level from last summer.

But as we looked at that chart, we couldn’t help think that it looks familiar somehow.

What could it be?

Ah yes, here’s the S&P 500.

Forget Newt. As long as the rally continues. Obama’s odds will keep looking better and better.

