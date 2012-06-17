AOL Editors Must Make This "Profitability Consideration" On Each Story

How many pageviews does a story need before it turns a profit for AOL? It depends on who wrote the story.



Below is one slide from AOL’s big presentation on the “AOL Way,” which is a set of guidelines of AOL’s editors.

As you can see, low quality work from Seed needs 7,000 pageviews to break even, while heavy production work like a premium video needs 500,000 views to break even.

