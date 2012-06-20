This Is, Ahem, Unusual: Autotrader Insiders Borrowed Money To Pay Themselves A $400 Million Dividend

Autotrader is about to IPO and it’s warned future shareholders that credit limitations will restrict it from paying out a dividend.



That’s normal.

What’s not: Just three months ago, Autotrader insiders borrowed as much as $1.3 billion in order to pay themselves a $400 million dividend.

Fortune’s Dan Primack, who publishes a must-read email every morning, has the full, weird story.

Go read it.

