This Is Actually A Really Strong Opening To The Market

We had a huge day yesterday, and a huge run last week, and then this morning we got a 1-2 punch of negative news.



First, Procter & Gamble came out with damp earnings, amid higher costs and an uninspired consumer.

And then as if to confirm what P&G is setting, the June Savings and Income data came in weak.

Then of course, there’s the intangible effect of the Fed’s discussion of reinvesting MBS proceeds (arguably a positive, though negative in the sense that the Fed is seeing the weak economy out there).

And yet, the Dow is off… less than 0.5%. Granted, the wheels could still come off, but this isn’t a horrible start if you’re long.

