This Is A visualisation Of How Facebook Employees Are Reacting To The IPO Chaos

The WSJ reports: “While Wall Street moved into crisis mode over Facebook Inc.’s fumbled initial public offering, employees at the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters had an entirely different response: a shrug.”



“Inside Facebook’s Menlo Park, Calif., office, many employees either ignored the news of stock-price declines, or studiously avoided talking about it, according to people familiar with the matter. Public employee posts on Facebook that just days ago celebrated the IPO in photos and congratulatory notes have dried up to a trickle.”

A source of ours close to Facebook employees corroborates.

“I think the WSJ article summed it up. It’s a shrug. Stay focused on the mission. This is a long long term battle. Mark is like a Bezos or a Jobs. Ignore the noise.”

This is a smart reaction. The IPO may have been a mess, but Facebook itself is actually in phenomenal shape at the moment.

Here is a visual:

And another:

One last:

