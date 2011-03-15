This Is A Seriously Cool Toy Every Creative Department Should Have

More and more businesses are realising the importance of creating a fun work culture. While office Wiis and ping-pong tables might seem like unnecessary purchases, they encourage employees to interact with each other and give their minds a much-needed break from the computer screen.



When you combine group interaction with rested brains and happy people, it’s shocking what kind of brilliant ideas emerge. Almost all creative shops in America have game rooms where people like Art Directors and designers can brainstorm for this very reason.

We stumbled across a new PUMA ping-pong table created by Aruliden that would be a smart splurge for any startup or creative environment (via Inc.com).

This ping-pong table is also a chalk board, so while employees are battling it out, they can discuss new concepts and jot them down on the table. Think of a meeting room’s dry erase board but in a much more fun setting.

This table is roughly a $4,000 splurge, but the ideas it can help generate would be priceless.

