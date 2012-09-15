This Is A Real Human 'Conehead' Skull

The skull has been “elongated” until it resembles a conehead. It is female and is over 2,000 years old, from Peru.



The skull of a female human, 2,000 years old, from Peru.

Photo: Bone Clones

It will only set you back about $250 (stand not included). From Bone Clones (a website that sells “Osteological Reproductions”):Dated over 2,000 years old, this skull is an extreme example of binding and elongation. Cranial binding is the shaping of the skull when a child is very young, usually an infant. This wrapping is often done with rope or cloth by itself or against a wooden board. This results in the misshaping, flattening (see our cradle-board skull, BC-222) or, in this case, elongation. This wrapping or binding, is thought to be the oldest form of body modification, dating back 9,000 years. This particular skull is from Peru, but this practice has occurred in other regions as well. See her companion skull, Male Cranial Binding, with trephination BC-201.

There’s also a male equivalent on the site, if that’s more your type:

Dated over 2,000 years old, this skull is an extreme example of binding and elongation. Cranial binding is the shaping of the skull when a child is very young, usually an infant. This wrapping is often done with rope or cloth by itself or against a wooden board. This results in the misshaping, flattening (see our cradle-board skull, BC-222) or, in this case, elongation. This wrapping, or binding, is thought to be the oldest form of body modification, dating back 9,000 years. This particular skull is from Peru, but this practice has occurred in other regions as well. Additionally, this skull is trephinated, which has mostly healed. See his companion skull, Female Cranial Binding BC-200.

The skull of a male human, 2,000 years old, from Peru.

Photo: Bone Clones

Can you imagine what these guys would have looked like with flesh on them? I can.

(Via Carl Zimmer’s Tumblr, Loom Junior.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.