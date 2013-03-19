This Is A Cruel Hoax For The Policy Bears

Photo: Flickr

It must be pointed out that today is a cruel hoax for the bears (people who think that markets are going down) and their cousins the policy bears (the anti-government, anti-central bank sceptics who think every announced policy is idiotic and dangerous.With markets having surged lately, the Cyprus haircut would have been the perfect excuse for a nice swift selloff.



But nope.

S&P off 3. And gold? Barely higher.

Snooze.

