This is $1.4 million cast bronze sculpture has just been donated to the University of Sydney

Individuals by Andrew Rogers at the University of Sydney.

Andrew Rogers, a contemporary Australia artist, has just given the University of Sydney a $1.4 million cast bronze sculpture.

The work, Individuals, was first exhibited in New York in 2013. The university says it’s the most significant gift of sculpture by a living artist in Australia.

It’s been placed outside the new Faculty of Law building at the University of Sydney’s Camperdown campus

Individuals was first exhibited at the gateway to the United Nations in New York City in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza.

It was unveiled by Sir James Wolfensohn, the ninth President of the World Bank, and a graduate of the University of Sydney Law School. At the time, it was one of the largest installations of bronze cast forms to be installed in New York.

Rogers said Individuals is a metaphor for the inseparable relationship between singularity and community.

“We are all individuals possessing the sanctity of a singular life and the ability to express ourselves. At the same time we are part of the society within which we live,” he said.

“With the lack of respect for the sanctity of individual life that we see around the world today, the message of the sculpture is significant and well placed outside the Law Faculty of a leading university.”

Made up of 15 sculptures of varying heights up to 3.5 metres, each bronze cast form is similar yet different. Each one is balanced on a tightly curled base which unfurls as it extends upwards and outward in an undulating spiral movement.

One of Rogers’ monumental projects is his ongoing land art series, Rhythms of Life, which he began in 1998.

Billed as the largest contemporary land art undertaking in history, it is made up of 51 massive stone structures in 16 countries across seven continents and has involved more than 7,500 people.

