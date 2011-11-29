This iPhone Started Smoking And Glowing After An aeroplane Flight

Photo: Regional Express Airlines press release

At the end of a flight from Lismore to Sydney in Australia, this phone started emitting “a significant amount of black smoke, accompanied by a red glow.”A flight attendant extinguished the smoke and collected the phone for analysis.



The airline, Regional Express (or Rex), then put out a press release explaining what happened under the alarming headline “Mobile Phone Combustion.” It was noticed earlier today by The Register.

The burn mark is apparently right over the battery in the iPhone 4, so something probably caused the battery to overheat.

Nobody was hurt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.