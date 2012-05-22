This iPhone-Powered Guitar Looks Pretty Sweet

We just read about the gTar on Apple Insider and it’s a pretty exciting prospect — a fully functioning guitar that’s powered by your iPhone.



Cosmetically it looks just like any electric guitar you’ve seen before, complete with real strings, but there’s a cutaway section where you can insert your iPhone to start the gTar app and control the device.

The fretboard is packed with LEDs that light up to help teach you where to put your fingers to play various songs. And you can obviously play it as you would any guitar, using your iPhone to make effects and distortion.

Check out the video below to learn more. If you like it, head over to Kickstarter to throw the gTar team some cash so it can actually make the product.



