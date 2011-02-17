How To Use Your iPhone To Prevent A Car Crash

Photo: Anti Sleep Pilot

Smartphones as car accessories is hardly a new concept. There are plenty of turn-by-turn GPS apps for every platform, many of them free.



One app maker has decided to solve another problem besides getting lost: falling asleep at the wheel.

The Anti Sleep Pilot app for iPhone uses a variety of factors from age, hours awake, and the reason you’re driving to determine how long you can last behind the wheel without becoming fatigued, Venture Beat says.

The $20 app asks you a series of questions before you begin your drive and keeps you informed of your fatigue level throughout your trip. You can also plan how far to drive thanks to Google Maps integration.

You can download the Anti Sleep Pilot for iPhone here.

