Photo: Cicarese Design

An independent designer named Frederico Ciccarese has put together some beautiful iPhone 5 concept drawings and was kind enough to send them our way.Keep in mind that this is just one person’s interpretation of all the rumours we’ve been hearing non-stop since the 4S came out, but it looks pretty great to us.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.