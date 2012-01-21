This Intricate 'Hobbit House' On Lake Tahoe Looks Like It Fell From The Pages Of A Fairy Tale

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A Lake Tahoe home inspired by something you might find while on a hike in the mountains of Austria in the 18th century is on sale for a bargain $3.7 million (via WSJ).The home, called “The Hobbit House: Where Yesterday Meets Tomorrow” by the Sotheby’s listing, has a slew of intricate details, like a waterfall, 3-inch-thick front door crafted from trees that were on the property, hickory floors, and stone walls and floors.



It also has a 50-foot indoor pool, a bar and a theatre, as well as four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.

Paul and Elizabeth Arnold, the sellers, finished the house in 2006, after spending four years and $3 million on the construction, according to the Wall Street Journal.

