This Intricate 'Hobbit House' On Lake Tahoe Looks Like It Fell From The Pages Of A Fairy Tale

Meredith Galante
the hobbit house, lake tahoe, nevada, $3.7 million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A Lake Tahoe home inspired by something you might find while on a hike in the mountains of Austria in the 18th century is on sale for a bargain $3.7 million (via WSJ).The home, called “The Hobbit House: Where Yesterday Meets Tomorrow” by the Sotheby’s listing, has a slew of intricate details, like a waterfall, 3-inch-thick front door crafted from trees that were on the property, hickory floors, and stone walls and floors.

It also has a 50-foot indoor pool, a bar and a theatre, as well as four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.

Paul and Elizabeth Arnold, the sellers, finished the house in 2006, after spending four years and $3 million on the construction, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Welcome to The Hobbit House

The home is about 45 minutes to Lake Tahoe and about 20 minutes to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport

The house was designed by Jim Brasher, one of the leading local experts in historical restoration and design

Here's the man-made waterfall

Inside, you'll find high ceilings and beautiful wood

The custom dragon chandelier comes with the house

The living room has a great fireplace, and room for a piano

The home has a rustic feel to it

The wood arch ways help break up the rooms

In the kitchen, there are all granite counter tops

The arch gives the kitchen a lot of character

The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances

There's a lot of counter space

Invite your friends over for a drink and a game of pool

An artist spent four months completely all of the murals in the home

This looks like a good place to curl up and read a book

Another shot of the cozy master bedroom

The master bathroom has shiny silver hardware

The tiny fireplace keeps you warm when you're taking a relaxing bath

The mirror is a great shape

This wondrous room is perfect for a child

Another one of the colourful murals

This room could be great for a teenager

There's three fireplaces in the house

There's a beach scene painted on the walls of the indoor 50-foot pool room

The stone walls add to the ambiance

The wine cellar is hidden on a hillside on the property

This looks like a cover of a child's book

Here's one of the views on the property

And another view of pretty classic Nevada

