This Interactive Map Shows Exactly How Many Fast Food Restaurants There Are In Every State

It’s no secret that Americans love fast food.



So when we recently discovered statistics compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that track the number of fast food restaurants per state, we decided to create an interactive map to see where fast food retailers are hawking their fare the most.

Vermont, Washington D.C., Maine, Montana and Rhode Island have the most fast food spots per capita, while less surprisingly, California, New York, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania have the most total fast food locations.

But a recent study suggests that fast food chains are targeting the wrong states. Published last year in academic journal Population Health Management, the study found that residents living in the South and Midwest were most likely to be frequent fast-food customers, (via The Washington Post).

The study also found that higher-income households are actually more likely to nosh on fast food fare, with those earning $60,000 the most likely. Plus, $80,000 households were more likely fast-food consumers than $30,000 households.

Given that data, the per capita concentration in the northeast makes more business sense, as states like Connecticut and New Hampshire have median household incomes right above $60,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Check out the map below to see how many chains are in your state. (The darker the red, the more fast food per capita.) And to get more information, just click on the state you’re interested in.



(Note: the map uses 2008 data of “limited service restaurants,” which is the most updated information provided by the USDA.)

