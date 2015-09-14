This interactive chart shows how nuts #libspill is going on Twitter right now

Twitter is on fire right now, as people speculate about what will happen with Australia’s leadership after former communications minister Malcolm Turnbull announced he would challenged Tony Abbott for prime ministership.

Some of the most popular hashtags being used are #auspol, #putoutyouronions and of course, #libspill.

Twitter Reverb, a visualization tool from Twitter, built with Periscopic, has create this awesome interactive chart measuring the current activity on the social media site using the #libspill hashtag.

According to the data, in the past three house that has been 56,000 tweets using #libspill, which at its peak reach 1,200 tweets per minute at 4.08pm as Malcolm Turnbull announced his challenge.

Here it is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.